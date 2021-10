Danny and Lynette West will be celebrating their golden anniversary. Danny West and Lynette Miller were married on November 6, 1971, in Fort Madison, Iowa. They have three children: Eric, Dean and Bonnie; and two granddaughters, Breanne and Delana.

Their 50th anniversary celebration will be held on Saturday, October 23rd, from 1 to 3 p.m., at First Church of the Nazarene, 2600 Ave. A, Council Bluffs. All friends and relatives are invited, but please no gifts.