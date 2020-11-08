50th Anniversary: David and Connie (Meyer) Eledge

David and Connie Eledge celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 7, 2020.

They were married at Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, on November 7, 1970. They have two children, Michelle (Joe) Bates and David (Mary) Eledge; four grandchildren, Brittney, Dalton, Jessica and Alexandra; and three great-grandchildren, Ayden, Ethan and Bo.

They are both retired; enjoy traveling and spending time with family. They celebrated their anniversary this past January (before Covid) in St. Lucia with their children.