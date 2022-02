Don and Linda (Jensen) Ambrose celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, on February 12th, with a private family gathering.

They have two children: Tim (Teresa) Ambrose and Vickie (Paul) Smith. The couple have five grandchildren: Tim (Becca), Zack and Sean, Justin, Katie. They also have one great-grandchild: Whitney.

If you would like to join in their celebration, you may send cards to: 7 Spencer Circle, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.