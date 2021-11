Donnie and Kathy Hekter will celebrate on November 20, 2021. They were united in marriage November 19, 1971, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Treynor, Iowa.

Dinner and dance: dinner is 5 to 6:30 p.m.; dance is 7 to 11 p.m., with Roadhouse Band, at the Logan Community Building. The Logan Fire and Ambulance will be serving beer with the proceeds to go toward their new fire building.