Duwayne and Carol (Jensen) Doty were married on March 16, 1973. They have been celebrating their lives together with their family, Duwayne’s son, Derek and wife Susan; and Carol’s son, Jeffrey Wellman; 2 grandchildren, Ryan Doty and Amanda Yeager and husband Ryan; and 2 great-granddaughters.

Their celebration will take place on April16th, immediately following 11 a.m. worship, at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 South 7th St., in Council Bluffs. Family and friends are welcome to join us for the service, if able, or stop by afterwards for a reception and lite lunch until 2 p.m. No gifts please. The church is handicap accessible.