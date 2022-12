Gene and Rita (Harmon) Bertelsen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married on December 15, 1972. They have 3 children, Dianna Bertelsen, Patty Chavarria and Jeff and Chris Bertelsen. They are also blessed with 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

They will be celebrating with their children at a private dinner. Cards and well wishes can be sent to: 2540 Ave M, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.