50th Anniversary: Gilbert and Sandra Cerveny
50th Anniversary: Gilbert and Sandra Cerveny

Gilbert and Sandra Cerveny

Gilbert and Sandra Cerveny will celebrate their 50th anniversary on August 15, 2020.

They have been blessed with 5 sons and 11 grandchildren. Celebration to take place at a later date.

