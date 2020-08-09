50th Anniversary: Gilbert and Sandra Cerveny

Gilbert and Sandra Cerveny will celebrate their 50th anniversary on August 15, 2020.
They have been blessed with 5 sons and 11 grandchildren. Celebration to take place at a later date.
