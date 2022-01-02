50th Anniversary: Kelly and Joan Scott

The couple met on a blind date, set-up by a mutual friend while attending Creighton University, in 1968. They were married in 1971. Joan taught middle school, in the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central school districts, and Kelly was a counselor in the Council Bluffs school district. After retiring from Council Bluffs schools, Kelly was a counselor at Central High School, in Omaha, Neb. He also taught classes at Iowa Western for over 25 years.