50th Anniversary: Kelly and Joan Scott

The family of Kelly and Joan (Moore) Scott celebrated the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, on December 27, 2021, with a trip to Maui, Hawaii.
The couple met on a blind date, set-up by a mutual friend while attending Creighton University, in 1968. They were married in 1971. Joan taught middle school, in the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central school districts, and Kelly was a counselor in the Council Bluffs school district. After retiring from Council Bluffs schools, Kelly was a counselor at Central High School, in Omaha, Neb. He also taught classes at Iowa Western for over 25 years.
The couple raised two daughters, who accompanied them on their trip to Hawaii along with their families. Daughter, Jennifer McDaniel, son-in-law, Brian McDaniel and grandchildren, Zachary and Lucas; and daughter, Kristin Williams, son-in-law, Jeremy Williams and grandchildren, Blake and Dylan Williams.