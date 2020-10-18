 Skip to main content
50th Anniversary: Mike and Barb Nielsen
Mike and Barb (Soar) Nielsen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 24, 2020.

They were married at St. Peters Catholic Church, in Council Bluffs, on October 24, 1970. They have two children, Shane (Kris) and Kori (Eric) Nelson; and five grandchildren. They are both retired and enjoy traveling, volunteering and attending their grandchildren’s activities.

The family will have a private celebration. If you wish to send a card, the address is 213 Parkview Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

