50th Anniversary: Richard and Kathleen Kachulis

Richard and Kathleen Kachulis

Richard and Kathleen (Price) Kachulis will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 27th.

Richard is a retired kettleman and Kathleen is a homemaker. They have three daughters, Tasha (Randy) Wombacher, of Glendale, Ariz., Kristina (Matthew) Beckner, of Council Bluffs, and Rikayla Redding, of Council Bluffs. They have 4 grandchildren.

Their daughters are hosting a card shower in their honor. Cards may sent to Richard and Kathleen Kachulis c/o Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. 7th St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.

