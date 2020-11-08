50th Anniversary: Stanley and Oline (Cash) Beckner

Stan and Oline (Cash) Beckner, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary November 14, 2020.

They were married November 14th, 1970, at First Christian Church, in Moorhead, Iowa.

Stan and Oline have a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Kristina Beckner, and two grandchildren, Morgan and Kendra.

In lieu of an in-person celebration, family and friends are invited to send cards for a card shower to: 46 Hillsdale Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.