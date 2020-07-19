50th Anniversary: Stephen and Karla Riso

Stephen and
Karla Riso
Stephen and Karla Riso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 26, 2020.
In addition to a celebration with immediate family on July 25th, the couple is hosting a virtual open house from 2 to 4 p.m., on the actual anniversary date, which is a Sunday. The wedding itself was on a Sunday as well, performed at First Baptist Church, in Council Bluffs. Facebook invitations have been sent to friends and family for the July 26th event. Those still wishing to also join the online celebration should contact Bethany Hayes at bhayes530@gmail.com and a link will be provided.
Karla (Magnussen) is a 1970 graduate of Lewis Central High School and Steve is a 1969 graduate. As high school sweethearts, the couple started dating at the end of their freshman and sophomore years. Steve and Karla have five children, Krista and Scott Bonestroo, Janna and Chad Selander, Adam and Rachel Riso, Kara and Dustin Anderson and Bethany and Eric Hayes. They have been blessed with 18 grandchildren, ages 20-years-old to four-months-old.
For those wishing to send cards, the address is: 21473 Greenview Road, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!