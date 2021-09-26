 Skip to main content
50th Anniversary: Terry and Diann Settlemyer
Terry and Diann are celebrating 50 years together!

Please surprise them with a card shower by sending your congratulations to the address below.

19694 Concord Loop

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

