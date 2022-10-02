60th Anniversary - Jack and Janet Smyser Oct 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jack and Janet Smyser will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on October 6, 1962.They will be celebrating with a private family dinner at a later date. 0 Comments Tags Jack Janet Smyser Wedding Anniversary Dinner Anniversary Date Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 50th Anniversary: Steve and Linda Cary Steve and Linda Cary, together with their children and grandchildren, invite you to come celebrate 50 years of marriage, September 24th, 4 to…