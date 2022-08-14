 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

60th Anniversary - Paul and Kathy Dofner

  • 0
Paul and Kathy Dofner

Paul and Kathy Dofner will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on August 18, 1962.

They will be celebrating with a private family dinner at a later date.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

90th Birthday - Liane Bintz

90th Birthday - Liane Bintz

The children of Liane Bintz, of Atlantic, Iowa, are requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Friday, July 22, 2022.

100th Birthday: Virgil Anderson

100th Birthday: Virgil Anderson

Virgil Anderson will be celebrating his 100th birthday! He was born on August 4, 1922. Virgil is the son of Harry and Milda Anderson and was b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert