60th Anniversary - Richard and Carolyn Gold

Richard and Carolyn Gold will observe their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on June 26th, at Pizza King, 1101 N. Broadway, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

They met as juniors at the Lenox High School are were married June 24, 1962, at the United Methodist Church, in Lenox, Iowa. They have resided in Council Bluffs their entire married life.

They have been blessed with a daughter, Cindy and son-in-law, John; son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Andrea. Their children will host the event. They have four grandchildren, Zach, Cassie, Madison and Alivia Jane; four great-grandchildren, Cora, Autumn, Mav and Adalynn Mae.

The couple requests no gifts, but cards are welcome.