 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

60th Anniversary - Richard and Carolyn Gold

  • 0

Richard and Carolyn Gold will observe their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on June 26th, at Pizza King, 1101 N. Broadway, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

They met as juniors at the Lenox High School are were married June 24, 1962, at the United Methodist Church, in Lenox, Iowa. They have resided in Council Bluffs their entire married life.

They have been blessed with a daughter, Cindy and son-in-law, John; son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Andrea. Their children will host the event. They have four grandchildren, Zach, Cassie, Madison and Alivia Jane; four great-grandchildren, Cora, Autumn, Mav and Adalynn Mae.

The couple requests no gifts, but cards are welcome.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert