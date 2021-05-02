60th Anniversary: Alvin and Bonnie Brummer

Alvin and Bonnie enjoy their time chasing golf balls and having cocktails with family and friends whether they are in their Florida home or here in Iowa.

They will be celebrating with their family members with a trip down memory lane. It will start in Neola, Iowa, where it all began, in 1958, and end in Council Bluffs where their story is still being written. Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 101 Applewood Ct., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.