60th Anniversary: Denny and Judy Harold
60th Anniversary: Denny and Judy Harold

Denny and Judy Harold

Denny and Judy (Steiber) Harold will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.  They were married on July 1, 1961.  They will also be celebrating their birthdays in July - Judy will be 78 on July 4th and Denny will be 80 on July 15th.

They have a daughter, Denise and Robert Whalen; one son, Richard; 6 grandchildren, Jacob and Jared Whalen, Gavin and Bryson, Morgan and Ashlyn Harold; and one great-grandson, Weston Jacob Whalen, born on June 8, 2021, parents are Jacob Whalen and Rachel Dungan.

No gifts please, but a card shower is welcome.  Cards may be sent to: 3319 Ave. A, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.

