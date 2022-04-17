 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
60th Anniversary: Don and Pam Mathena

Don and Pam Mathena

Don and Pam (Poe) Mathena will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, April 23rd, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Riverside Congregation of the Community of Christ Church.

The couple were married on April 21, 1962, at the Central Congregation of the Community of Christ (RLDS) Church, by Elder James C. Reneau. The couple have 3 children, Rob (Marianne) Mathena, of Omaha, Neb., Rena (Neil) Hansen, of Whittemore, Iowa, and Aaron (Julie) Mathena, of Lenexa, Kan. The couple have 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

In attendance will also be the widow of the officiant and sister-of-the-bride, Joan Reneau, of Independence, Mo.; the groom’s best man, Robert Locken, of Omaha, Neb., and the bride’s maid-of-honor and also sister, Judith Keele, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

If you are unable to attend and still would like to send greetings, their address is: 112 Foxhaven Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51503. The couple requests no gifts.

