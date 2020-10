Larry and Gloria (Ayers) South will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on October 11th. They were married on October 11, 1960, in Geneva, Neb.

They have 4 daughters, Dee Kelsey (Wesley), Tammy Barr (Mike), Judy Smith (James) and Margaret Aragona (Vince); 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no celebration. The couple kindly requests no cards or gifts please.