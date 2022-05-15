60th Anniversary: Marvin and Mary Vallier

Marvin and Mary (Leytham) Vallier are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house today, Sunday, May 15th, from 2 to 4 p.m., at 5616 Redtail Rd., Council Bluffs IA 51501.

The couple were married on May 11, 1962, at the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, by Elder Thomas Vallier. Sandy Yopp, friend of the bride, was the Matron of Honor. David Vallier, brother of the groom, was the Best Man.

The couple have two children, Greg (Joni) Vallier, of Council Bluffs, and Desirae Vallier (Karl Gahm), of Council Bluffs. The couple have two grandchildren, Nolan (Elizabeth) Vallier, of Urbana, Ill., and Megan (Mark) LaBrune, of Sioux City, Iowa. The couple have 6 great-grandchildren.

No gifts, please. Cards with a favorite memory of the couple would be appreciated. If you are unable to attend and would like to send a card with a favorite memory, please send to the open house location address above.