60th Anniversary: Ron and Karen Ettleman

Ron “Butch” and Karen Ettleman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 25th. They were married on March 25, 1961.

Ron worked for Campbell Soup Company for 39 years; Karen ran a daycare for 41 years and has been a volunteer at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 43 years. They are members of Faith Luthern Church and enjoy camping.

They have been blessed with 6 children: Shelly (Darwin) Nuzum, Ron (Kim) Ettleman, Jim (Teri) Ettleman, Lori (Glen) Ruby, in loving memory: Tammy and Kimberly; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

They will be celebrating with a private dinner, with their children, and a party this summer.