 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
60th Anniversary: Ron and Karen Ettleman
0 comments

60th Anniversary: Ron and Karen Ettleman

  • 0
Ron and Karen Ettleman

Ron “Butch” and Karen Ettleman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 25th. They were married on March 25, 1961.

Ron worked for Campbell Soup Company for 39 years; Karen ran a daycare for 41 years and has been a volunteer at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 43 years. They are members of Faith Luthern Church and enjoy camping.

They have been blessed with 6 children: Shelly (Darwin) Nuzum, Ron (Kim) Ettleman, Jim (Teri) Ettleman, Lori (Glen) Ruby, in loving memory: Tammy and Kimberly; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

They will be celebrating with a private dinner, with their children, and a party this summer.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert