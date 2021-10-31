65th Anniversary: Marvin and Sonja Wacker

They were married November 5, 1956, at First Lutheran Church, in Omaha, Neb. Marvin worked in the automotive aftermarket, retiring in 1997. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a Little League coach of the Orioles in the late 60’s and early 70’s. Sonja worked at Omaha National Bank before staying home to raise their children and babysit their grandchildren. Sonja also worked for six years at Franklin Elementary, in Council Bluffs.