65th Anniversary: Marvin and Sonja Wacker
Marvin and Sonja Wacker

Marvin and Sonja Wacker, of Council Bluffs, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on November 5th.

They were married November 5, 1956, at First Lutheran Church, in Omaha, Neb. Marvin worked in the automotive aftermarket, retiring in 1997. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a Little League coach of the Orioles in the late 60’s and early 70’s. Sonja worked at Omaha National Bank before staying home to raise their children and babysit their grandchildren. Sonja also worked for six years at Franklin Elementary, in Council Bluffs.

If you would like to send them a card, their mailing address is: 723 North 30th St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.

