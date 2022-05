Paul and Carolyn Schroder, of Hancock, Iowa, will be celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary. They were married on May 8, 1954, in Harlan, Iowa.

Paul and Carolyn have 4 children: Kathy Grote, of Council Bluffs, Sharon Maassen (Paul), of Omaha, Neb., Mark Schroder (Lyla), of Hancock, and Marsha Bierbaum (Brent), of Griswold, Iowa; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Well wishes may be sent to: Paul and Carolyn Schroder, 26995 370th St., Hancock, IA 51535.