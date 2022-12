Happy 70th wedding anniversary to Richard and Ruth May.

Richard and Ruth (Swanger) May were married on December 31, 1952. Their lives have been filled with 9 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

If you would like to send a card of congratulations, please send it to: 621 Arnold Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503 (c/o their daughter, Peggy).