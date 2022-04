Bob and Betty (Clevenger) Bowman, of Council Bluffs, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Bob, retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and Betty, retired from American National Bank, have two children, Brad Bowman, of Council Bluffs, and Sherri (Brad) Bergren, of Brookfield, Wis.; and 4 grandchildren.

They celebrated with a private family gathering on April 13th. Cards of congratulations may be sent to Bob and Betty at: 513 Golden Oaks Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.