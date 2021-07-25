70th Anniversary: Charles and Donna Wood

The children of Charles and Donna Wood happily announce their parent’s 70th wedding anniversary.

Charles and Donna were married on July 28, 1951, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, in Council Bluffs. They have been blessed with three children and four grandchildren: Charles, of Council Bluffs, Sheila and her children, Christina and Maxwell, of New York, and Michael, wife Jane, and their children, Ella and Evan, of Arizona. They were high school sweethearts at T.J.H.S.

Charles is a Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from General Services Administration, U.S. Government in 1992. Donna retired from U.S. West in 1990. They presently enjoy living on their beautiful Honeysuckle Road farm, gathering with friends for coffee and conversation and spending time with family.

They will celebrate this milestone event at Pizza King Restaurant, on their special day, and would also enjoy hearing from friends and family afar who are unable to join them.

Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you!