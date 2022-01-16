70th Anniversary: Joe and Leona Moran

Joe and Leona Moran celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 12th, with a family dinner in their home. They both feel they have been extremely blessed with a wonderful, happy marriage.

They were married in 1952, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, in Defiance, Iowa, and have spent their entire 70 years of married life on the Moran farm. Their home continues to be filled with activity every single day, as the hub for the Moran Beef operation and the gathering place for daily meals and conversation.

They have 8 children, Mike (Marly), Kate (Don), Craig (Brenda), Kevin (Annette), Frank (Elsie), Jolene (Jay), Mary (Dick) and Jenny (Dan); 30 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and counting.

Cards may be sent to them at: 25843 Old Lincoln Highway, Honey Creek, IA 51542.