70th Anniversary: Joseph and Lucy Beraldi
70th Anniversary: Joseph and Lucy Beraldi

Joseph and Lucy Beraldi

Joseph and Lucy Beraldi will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.  They were married on June 30, 1951, at Holy Angels Church, in Omaha, Neb.

Joe is a pharmacist and owner of Oard Ross Drugstore, in Council Bluffs.  Lucy is a retired pediatrician, Dr. Lucy M. Radicia.

They have 4 children, Rosemary (Steve Dermody), Nanci (Matt Walter), Tony, Joanne (Fred Naatz).  Nanci passed away from breast cancer in 2004.  Joe and Lucy also have 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

They celebrated with a private family dinner.  A card shower to: 601 Forest Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 is welcome.

