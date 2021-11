LeRoy and Marianne Parrott will be celebrating their 70th anniversary on November 10, 2021.

They were married at Bethany Presbyterian Church, in Council Bluffs, on November 10, 1951.

They have one daughter, Cathy and husband Dennis Messerli, of Council Bluffs; and one grandson, Steve Messerli and girlfriend Jessica Minatra and her daughter, Isabella.

Cards may be sent to the couple at: 4405 Piute St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.