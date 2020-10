Walter and Joann Sherman will be celebrating 70 years of marriage.

They were married October 7, 1950, at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Council Bluffs. The couple has 3 children, Cindy Sherman, Kathy Batie (Eric) and John (Joann); 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a card party only. Cards can be sent to the Sherman’s at: 1630 2nd Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51501, c/o Kathy Batie.