70th Birthday - Michael Kim Armour

Michael Kim Armour will be celebrating his 70th birthday on December 10, 2021.

Kim attended Lewis Central High School and served as a United States Marine in Vietnam. He married Sherry Ann (Godsey) and worked as a millwright and a steel worker. His family includes children, John and wife Melissa, of Castle Rock, Colo., and Holly and husband Jeremiah Adams, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Dylan, Adelina and Emmeline Armour, Cash, Evan and Claira Adams. Kim is known for his artistic carpentry, amazing yard and being an outstanding friend and family man.

