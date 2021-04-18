79th Birthday: Diane Carlson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
Most of us want to be a good person and do nice things for our community.
Jean Mether Springer will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 12th.
Tim and Joyce Koontz will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on April 10th. The couple were married April 10, 1971, in Elberton, Ga.
Ron “Butch” and Karen Ettleman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 25th. They were married on March 25, 1961.