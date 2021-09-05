Jerry D. Hatcher will celebrate his 80th birthday on September 6, 2021 with his wife, Aileen and his family. He has one daughter, Kaylene and one grandson, Steven and wife Kristen. Jerry will celebrate with family at a later date. Please wish him a happy birthday with a card shower, 1301 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs Iowa, 51503.
80th Birthday - Jerry D. Hatcher
