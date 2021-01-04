80th Birthday And 60th Anniversary: Tracy and Sharon McCurdy
Related to this story
Most Popular
The daughters of Kenny and Edna Dukes are requesting a card shower, on December 12, 2020, in honor of the couple’s 65th wedding anniversary. …
Agnes “Aggie” McCallan turned 90 on December 13, 2020. She was born in Leigh, Neb., and moved to Council Bluffs in 1940. She graduated from TJ…
Please join us in celebrating Mom’s 99th birthday on December 21st with a card shower. Her address is: 11 Elliott St., Apt. 208, Council Bluff…