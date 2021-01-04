 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
80th Birthday And 60th Anniversary: Tracy and Sharon McCurdy
0 comments

80th Birthday And 60th Anniversary: Tracy and Sharon McCurdy

  • 0
Tracy and Sharon McCurdy

Please join us in celebrating Sharon’s 80th birthday and Tracy and Sharon’s 60th anniversary on January 8, 2021, with a card shower. Cards can be sent to: 144 Charles Park Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert