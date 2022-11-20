80th Birthday: Beverly Dykeman

Beverly (Sweney) Dykeman was born November 30, 1942. Beverly grew up on a 150 year present day working farm outside of Shenandoah, Iowa. After graduation she met Marvin Dykeman, married and moved to Council Bluffs in 1964. Beverly worked in banking at Council Bluffs Savings Bank and Peoples Bank until she retired in 2001.

While in Council Bluffs, the family attended Broadway United Methodist Church and attended many functions and events with the Chamber of Commerce and the community at large. After retirement, Beverly and Marvin moved to the Kansas City area near their daughter, Debbie Dykeman-Noel, and son-in-law, Bill Noel. Once retired, Beverly and Marvin stayed busy by joining the Church of the Resurrection and volunteered with several service groups. Along with the church activities they enjoyed getting together with friends and family and loved traveling both domestic and internationally. After the passing of Marvin, Beverly remains active in the church and has a pastime of reading, traveling and enjoys time with her family.