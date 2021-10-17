 Skip to main content
80th Birthday: Don Mathena
80th Birthday: Don Mathena

Don Mathena will celebrate his 80th birthday on October 19th.

He was born in Amo- nate, W. Va., and settled in Council Bluffs after marrying Pamela Poe. At the time, he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, as an Airman 1st Class, serving in base security and the SAC Elite Honor Guard. He was a founding partner of Accutran Trucking.

In retirement, he has enjoyed traveling, golf, fishing and volunteering at the Community of Christ Thrift Store and Food Pantry.

The couple have 3 children: Rob (Marianne), of Omaha, Neb., Rena (Neil) Hansen, of Whittemore, Iowa, Aaron (Julie), of Lenexa, Kan. The couple also have 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

If you would like to congratulate Don, please send greetings to: 112 Foxhaven Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

