80th Birthday: Dr. Dennis Higginbotham

Dr. Dennis Higginbotham

Dr. Dennis Higginbotham will be celebrating his 80th birthday on September 5, 2022.

Denny was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, in 1960, and Creighton University School of Dentistry in 1967. His career in dentistry began as an officer in the U.S. Army soon after his graduation. He began teaching at the Creighton School of Dentistry, in 1972, while also owning a private practice with his brother, Bob. In 1965, Denny married Timee Sealock and together they had three children, Devon (Laura) Higginbotham, Melissa (Kevin) Filip and Courtenay (Chad) Gnader. He has 5 grandchildren.

Denny will be celebrating his birthday at a small family gathering. If you are interested in sending him a note, he would enjoy hearing from friends and family. Please mail to: 915 N 26th St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.

