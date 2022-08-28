80th Birthday: Dr. Dennis Higginbotham

Denny was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, in 1960, and Creighton University School of Dentistry in 1967. His career in dentistry began as an officer in the U.S. Army soon after his graduation. He began teaching at the Creighton School of Dentistry, in 1972, while also owning a private practice with his brother, Bob. In 1965, Denny married Timee Sealock and together they had three children, Devon (Laura) Higginbotham, Melissa (Kevin) Filip and Courtenay (Chad) Gnader. He has 5 grandchildren.