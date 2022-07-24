80th Birthday: Evelyn Ann Hall-Irwin Jul 24, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evelyn Ann Hall-Irwin is celebrating her 80th birhtday. She was born on July 24, 1942.Happy 80th birthday wishes from all your family, friends and associates. 0 Comments Tags Evelyn Ann Hall-irwin Birthday Associate Friend Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 90th Birthday - Liane Bintz The children of Liane Bintz, of Atlantic, Iowa, are requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Friday, July 22, 2022. 50th Anniversary: Steve and Marie Parker Steve and Marie Parker will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 7, 1972, in Council Bluffs.