80th Birthday: Farrel Wilson
80th Birthday: Farrel Wilson

Farrel Wilson

The family of Farrel Wilson, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday, on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Farrel’s family includes her husband, Walter, of 62 years; six sons, Tim and Angela, of Logan, Iowa, Rod and Susan, of Council Bluffs, Doug and Amy, of Honey Creek, Iowa, Randy and Laura, of Indianapolis, Ind., Brad and Jo, of Missouri Valley, and Vince, of Missouri Valley. She has also been blessed with 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Please remember her with a birthday card and a special memory at the following address: 19525 Westgate Road, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.

