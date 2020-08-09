80th Birthday: Gloria Heistand

Gloria (Brown) Hei-stand, born to Paul and Viola (Gittins) Brown, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on August 17th.
Gloria is a 1958 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. On January 9, 1959, she married Francis (Frank) Heistand. Together they had five children: Scott (Michelle), of Kansas City, Mo., Randy Heistand, Brian (Jeannie) Heistand, Pam (Dave) Arrington and Debbie (Joe) Garcia, all of Council Bluffs. Gloria and Francis were married for 49 years until his passing in 2008. Gloria enjoys word search puzzles, Hallmark movies and her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Help us in wishing Gloria a very happy birthday. Cards can be sent to 2808 Avenue L, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!