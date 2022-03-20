 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
80th Birthday: James Nelson

James Nelson

James “Jim” Nelson will be celebrating his 80th birthday on March 29, 2022.

The family (wife, Ruth; daughters, Angela, Jane and Rachel; son, Jim) is requesting a card shower in his honor. Please send cards to: Jim Nelson, 11 Elliott St., Apt 208, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Please share address with his many friends he has met throughout the years.

He would love to hear from many people who worked with him at Mercy Hospital, when he was the Administrative Director of Radiology; his former colleagues from Clarkson and Jennie Edmundson Hospitals, when he was an emergency nurse; his colleagues from the State of Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and his many neighbors and friends from Council Bluffs, Norfolk, Neb., and Emanuel Lutheran Church. Please flood him with letters and make 80 the best decade ever!

