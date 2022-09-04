 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
80th Birthday: Joann (Pavich)Andersen

Joann Andersen

 The family of Joann (Pavich) Andersen is hosting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on September 19, 2022. Cards can be sent to her at: 916 Palmer St., Oakland, IA 51560.

