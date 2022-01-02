 Skip to main content
80th Birthday: Pam Mathena

Pam Mathena

Pamela Kaye Poe was born in Centralia, Wash., on January 7, 1942, and moved with her family to Council Bluffs as an infant. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1960. She married Don Mathena and the couple had 3 children: Robert (Marianne), of Omaha, Neb., Rena (Neil Hansen), of Whittemore, Iowa, and Aaron (Julie), of Lenexa, Kan. In addition, they have 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She is a lifelong member of the Community of Christ Church, attending the Riverside Congregation where she taught Sunday School and was active in the Women’s Department. She was employed as a paraeducator for many years in the Council Bluffs school system.

In retirement she has enjoyed traveling, crafting, playing cards and swimming regularly at the Senior Center.

Cards can be sent to her at: 112 Foxhaven Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

