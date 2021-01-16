 Skip to main content
80th Birthday Ron Ring Ron Ring is turning 80. He was hoping for a big surprise party, but a Card Showerwill have to do! Please send cards to: Ron Ring, 115 E. Front St., Neola IA 51559.

