80th Birthday: Sandy Anderson

Please join us Sunday, April 24th, for Sandy Anderson’s 80th birth-day celebration at Salem United Methodist Church, from 1 to 4 p.m. No gifts please. Cards can also be mailed to: 1727 Blackthorne St., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
