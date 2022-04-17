 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

80th Birthday: Sandy Anderson

  • 0
Sandy Anderson

Please join us Sunday, April 24th, for Sandy Anderson’s 80th birth-day celebration at Salem United Methodist Church, from 1 to 4 p.m. No gifts please. Cards can also be mailed to: 1727 Blackthorne St., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

80th Birthday: Mary Smith

80th Birthday: Mary Smith

Mary Smith will celebrate her 80th birthday on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Please help us…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert