He is a past president of Iowa Western Community College and was a board member of the Iowa West Racing Association.

Margarite Goodenow, Mary Ann Hanusa and Charlie Johnson will be hosting an open house in honor of Carl’s 90th birthday on Sunday, July 31st, from 1 to 4 p.m., at 816 Birchwood Circle, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Carl’s friends and acquaintances are invited to join the celebration.