90th Birthday - Joan Ruth Batten

Joan Ruth Batten

Joan Ruth Batten will be celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born on March 1, 1932. Joan attended Thomas Jefferson High School. She married Leo Batten and to this marriage they had five children: Mike, Kathy, Steve, Pat and Jeanene. She also has 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Joan loves sports and attended a lot of sporting events, supporting the family. In 1967, she went to work at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, mostly in the maternity ward, retiring after 26 years.

A private celebration with family and friends will be held at Pizza King, March 5th. Cards can be sent to her at: 3000 Risen Son Dr. #305, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

