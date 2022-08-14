90th Birthday - JoAnn Gohlinghorst

JoAnn Gohlinghorst will be celebrating her 90th birthday on August 28, 2022.

JoAnn lived near Mineola, Iowa, until moving to Council Bluffs, in 1946, to attend Abraham Lincoln High School. In 1950, she married Andrew Gohlinghorst Sr., who passed away in 2018. Together they had 3 children, Andrew Jr. (Monica), Stephanie (Craig) Lainson and Martin. She has 2 granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren.

JoAnn will be celebrating her birthday at a small family gathering on the 28th, but she always enjoys hearing from her friends through the mail. She lives at Bethany Heights, 11 Elliot St., Apt. 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.