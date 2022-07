The children of Liane Bintz, of Atlantic, Iowa, are requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Her children are Paula Porter, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., Allen Bintz, of Neavitt, Md., Judy South, of Cumberland, Iowa, Dwayne Bintz, of Council Bluffs, LaRee Lager, of Barnard, Mo., and Linda Birmingham, of Des Moines, Iowa.

Cards of congratulations can be sent to her at: 800 Chestnut Place Apt. 306, Atlantic, IA 50022.